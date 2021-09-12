Woman dies in Sturgeon County head-on crash: Alberta RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a head-on collision north of Edmonton early Sunday.

Morinville RCMP said they responded to Highway 28 and Sturgeon Road for a crash involving a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Ford F-150 truck at 12:30 a.m.

The woman driving the Jeep died shortly after the collision, police said. Her passenger, a child, was injured and taken to the Stollery Children’s Hospital via STARS Air Ambulance.

The man driving the truck was taken to hospital with unknown injuries, officers said.

Police said they believe alcohol was a factor and are investigating.