Woman dies in Sturgeon County head-on crash: Alberta RCMP

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted September 12, 2021 3:05 pm
Emergency crews responded to Highway 28 and Sturgeon Road for a fatal crash on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. View image in full screen
Emergency crews responded to Highway 28 and Sturgeon Road for a fatal crash on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Global News

One person is dead after a head-on collision north of Edmonton early Sunday.

Morinville RCMP said they responded to Highway 28 and Sturgeon Road for a crash involving a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Ford F-150 truck at 12:30 a.m.

The woman driving the Jeep died shortly after the collision, police said. Her passenger, a child, was injured and taken to the Stollery Children’s Hospital via STARS Air Ambulance.

Read more: RCMP investigate crash on Highway 16 that left Beaumont man dead

The man driving the truck was taken to hospital with unknown injuries, officers said.

Police said they believe alcohol was a factor and are investigating.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
