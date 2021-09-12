Menu

Crime

Brantford police lay charge following assault that sent man to hospital

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 12, 2021 3:14 pm
Brantford police patrol car. View image in full screen
Brantford police patrol car. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police charged a 23-year-old local man in connection with an assault in Brantford early Sunday morning.

Investigators say officers responded to a report of a disturbance around 2 a.m. in the area of Sheridan and George streets.

Read more: UPDATE: Warrant issued for suspect wanted in Burlington, Ont. shooting

Upon arrival, police encountered one man with serious injuries who was subsequently transported hospital in life-threatening condition.

Another man was taken into custody a short time later.

It’s believed the victim and accused engaged in an altercation prior to the assault.

Police are not looking for any other suspects and are asking anyone with information to reach out to Brantford police.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
