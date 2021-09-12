Brantford police lay charge following assault that sent man to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Police charged a 23-year-old local man in connection with an assault in Brantford early Sunday morning.

Investigators say officers responded to a report of a disturbance around 2 a.m. in the area of Sheridan and George streets.

Upon arrival, police encountered one man with serious injuries who was subsequently transported hospital in life-threatening condition.

Another man was taken into custody a short time later.

It’s believed the victim and accused engaged in an altercation prior to the assault.

Police are not looking for any other suspects and are asking anyone with information to reach out to Brantford police.

