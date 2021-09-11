Menu

Canada

2nd ‘murder hornet’ nest near border destroyed, Washington state officials say

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 11, 2021 5:12 pm
Washington state officials say a second Asian giant hornet's nest has been been destroyed.
Washington State Department of Agriculture

Officials in Washington state announced they’ve eradicated another nest of Asian giant hornets.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture announced that it had located the second nest of Asian giant hornets — sometimes referred to as “murder hornets” — in Whatcom County this year and it was taken down on Saturday.

Click to play video: '‘Murder Hornets’ buzzing closer to B.C.' ‘Murder Hornets’ buzzing closer to B.C.
‘Murder Hornets’ buzzing closer to B.C – Aug 27, 2021

A third nest has been also located and plans are underway to eradicate it as well.

Agriculture officials destroyed the first nest of 2021 last month.

Read more: ‘Murder hornet’ nest near Canada-U.S. border destroyed, Washington state officials say

All the nests have been located within a few miles of each other.

The hornets can grow up to five centimetres long and are the world’s largest hornets. They have large, yellow heads, black eyes, a black body and a black and yellow striped abdomen.

While they are not considered particularly dangerous to humans, the Invasive Species Council of B.C. warns they are capable of delivering painful stings and are a threat to people allergic to bees and wasps.

Anyone who spots one of the hornets in B.C. is urged to report it to the Invasive Species Council at 1-888-933-3722 or on their website.

— With files from Simon Little and The Associated Press

