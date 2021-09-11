Wildfire smoke: Air quality advisory issued for parts of B.C.’s Southern Interior

Send this page to someone via email

An air quality advisory for wildfire smoke has been issued for parts of B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Environment Canada issued the special air quality statement early Saturday, stating some regions will be impacted, or are likely to be impacted, by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours.

According to the national weather agency, “smoke conditions will be highly variable depending on local winds, rain and terrain features, but will likely become worse and move north overnight.”

The advisory stretches from the South Okanagan to the Kootenays, including the Arrow Lakes, Boundary, West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake and East Kootenay regions.

Currently, there are just two wildfires of note in B.C. — the White Rock Lake blaze in the Kamloops Fire Centre, and the Octopus Creek blaze in the Southeast Fire Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

There are also other wildfires in southern B.C. that are still producing smoke, but one website is projecting that smoke from wildfires burning in the U.S. will blow northwards.

More information on air quality levels in B.C. is available through the provincial government website.

2:11 This Is BC: Pilots return home from the frontlines of wildfires This Is BC: Pilots return home from the frontlines of wildfires