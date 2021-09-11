Menu

Canada

Saskatoon police, fire department respond to large acreage fire on 11th St. W and Hwy 7

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted September 11, 2021 1:48 pm
Saskatoon Fire responded to an acreage fire on Saturday morning. View image in full screen
Saskatoon Fire responded to an acreage fire on Saturday morning. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

Saskatoon police officers and firefighters are on the scene of a large fire at an acreage on 11th Street West and Highway 7.

A release from Saskatoon Police Service said it appears a “large number” of bales were set on fire. They believe it will take “quite some time” to put out the fire.

As of Saturday around 11 a.m., no buildings or structures were burning.

The fire caused several traffic restrictions. Eastbound traffic onto 11th Street West from Highway 7 was closed, as was westbound traffic on 11th Street West from Chappell Drive.

An updated release said the west end of 11th Street West had reopened to traffic.

