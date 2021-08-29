Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 29 2021 9:49pm
02:02

Team Rubicon helping rebuild lives amid Lytton fire devastation

A volunteer-led team of veterans who helped Fort McMurray recover from disaster has begun heirloom recovery on Lytton First Nation land after a wildfire devastated the village June 30.

