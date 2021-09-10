Central Okanagan sticks with campfire ban after Kamloops Fire Centre lifts order

Send this page to someone via email

For those who haven’t had enough of the smoky smell of a campfire, there’s good news.

“Favourable fall weather conditions continue to reduce the fire danger rating in many regions of B.C.,” BC Wildfire announced Thursday.

As a result, the campfire prohibitions in the Kamloops Fire Centre and Boundary Zone of the Southeast Fire Centre will be rescinded Sept. 10 at 12 p.m. A campfire is defined as any fire smaller than 0.5 metres high and 0.5 metres wide.

It’s the backcountry areas where the ban has been lifted, but within the boundaries of each town and city, fire departments can choose their own direction.

Vernon fire officials, for example, will go ahead with lifting the campfire ban. City officials ask that people who do partake be careful.

Within the boundaries of Lake Country to Peachland, however, don’t spark any flames.

“Central Okanagan fire chiefs agree that the continued high fire danger rating and ongoing dry conditions mean the campfire ban will continue,” reads a press release from the Central Okanagan.

“Until there is a significant reduction in the danger rating and in light of recent wildfires affecting the Central Okanagan, it’s prudent to keep the campfire prohibition in place.”

Campfires have not been allowed in the region since June 30.

The campfire ban affects all local government fire jurisdictions in the Regional District of Central Okanagan including the City of West Kelowna, District of Lake Country, District of Peachland, Westbank First Nation and the Ellison, Joe Rich, North Westside and Wilson’s Landing service areas in the Central Okanagan East and West Electoral Areas. Campfires are not permitted at any time within the City of Kelowna.

Violators could receive a fine and be charged the cost of the fire department response to a burning complaint. Residents are encouraged to report anyone who is illegally burning by calling the Regional Fire Dispatch Centre at 250-469-8577.