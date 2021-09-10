‘Suspicious’ death under investigation in Adjala-Tosorontio, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Nottawasaga OPP are investigating a “suspicious” death in Adjala-Tosorontio, Ont.

Police said they were called to an address on Concession Road 3 on Wednesday at about 9 a.m. for an “unresponsive person.”

Officers found a person outside a home, who was pronounced dead.

The person has been identified as Gordon Banks, 60, from Adjala-Tosorontio.

Police say there’s no concern for public safety.

The Nottawasaga major crime unit is investigating under the direction of the OPP criminal investigation branch and with the help from the central region support team, central region emergency response team, central region forensic identification services and Ontario’s Office of the Chief Coroner.

Those with information are asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

