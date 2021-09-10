SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

6 pregnant Albertans admitted to ICU with COVID-19 in August; Hinshaw urges vaccination

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 1:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Doctors warn pregnant women at higher-risk of hospitalization with COVID-19 variants' Doctors warn pregnant women at higher-risk of hospitalization with COVID-19 variants
WATCH (April 15): Ontario was the first province to prioritize pregnant women in its vaccine rollout. – Apr 15, 2021

Alberta’s top doctor is urging those who are pregnant or trying to become pregnant to get a full series of COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

She stressed that people who are pregnant are at high risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19.

Read more: ‘This situation is urgent.’ Why pregnant women are flooding Canadian ICUs

“I know there’s a lot of misinformation circulating about whether those who are pregnant or trying to become pregnant should get COVID-19 vaccines,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Thursday.

“I would like to be clear that there is no evidence of harm from mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for those who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

"I would like to be clear that there is no evidence of harm from mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for those who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

“The National Advisory Committee on Immunization and the Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology of Canada recommend those who are pregnant get a complete series of vaccine.”



Read more: COVID-19 vaccines safe while pregnant, breastfeeding or immunosuppressed: NACI

In August, Alberta saw six pregnant women admitted to ICU due to COVID-19, Hinshaw said. All of them were unvaccinated.

“To put this into context, only seven pregnant Albertans were admitted to ICU for COVID-19 during the entire first year of the pandemic, from March 2020 to March 2021.

Click to play video: 'Calgary mom infected with COVID-19 while pregnant meets newborn son over Zoom' Calgary mom infected with COVID-19 while pregnant meets newborn son over Zoom
Calgary mom infected with COVID-19 while pregnant meets newborn son over Zoom – Jun 2, 2021

“In the six cases we saw last month, not only has COVID had severe impacts on the parent’s health, but also the child’s. Five preterm births occurred as early as 29 weeks.

“If you are pregnant, trying to become pregnant, or have recently delivered, please get both doses of COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible to offer you and your family the best protection possible.”

"If you are pregnant, trying to become pregnant, or have recently delivered, please get both doses of COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible to offer you and your family the best protection possible."


Hinshaw also said there is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines cause fertility problems.

“Studies evaluating male and female fertility metrics after COVID-19 vaccines have not identified any harms to reproductive health.”

Click to play video: 'Doctors encourage pregnant people to get COVID-19 vaccine' Doctors encourage pregnant people to get COVID-19 vaccine
Doctors encourage pregnant people to get COVID-19 vaccine – May 7, 2021

Hinshaw said Thursday that 1,510 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Alberta in the last 24 hours out of about 13,800 tests.

Alberta’s positivity rate sat at 11 per cent.

There were 15,977 active cases in Alberta as of Thursday.

Read more: COVID-19 ICU admissions slam Alberta hospitals; Hinshaw says ‘the move to endemic was too early’

There were 679 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, including 154 being treated in the ICU. That’s up from 647 in hospital and 147 in ICU on Wednesday.



About 92 per cent of ICU patients being treated for COVID-19 are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, AHS said.

Read more: Alberta to adjust COVID-19 masking, isolation, testing rules over next month

“I recognize that getting vaccinated is a charged topic right now and that there many reasons people have, to this point, chosen not to vaccinate,” said Dr. Verna Yiu, CEO of Alberta Health Services.

“If you have concerns about being immunized and need more information, we have many experts who can help you with factual information.

"If you have concerns about being immunized and need more information, we have many experts who can help you with factual information.

“You can contact us at 811. If you don’t want to get immunized in order to protect yourself, please consider getting immunized to protect others,” Yiu said.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 remains deadly in Alberta' COVID-19 remains deadly in Alberta
COVID-19 remains deadly in Alberta

Nine additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday.



“We have seen many more deaths recently,” Hinshaw said.

“Vaccines are still making a profound difference,” she said, explaining they offer “a high level of protection against infection and an even higher protection against severe outcomes.”

Read more: Days into Alberta’s $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive, experts say initiative is futile, insignificant

In the last four months, 84 per cent of deaths in Alberta have been in people who were not fully vaccinated.

While there have been some breakthrough cases in those who’ve been fully immunized, “the majority of these severe outcomes are in those who are older or have multiple medical conditions.”

In the last two months, not one fully vaccinated person under the age of 60 has died from COVID-19, Hinshaw said.

Click to play video: 'Alberta doctors emotional after province’s latest COVID-19 update' Alberta doctors emotional after province’s latest COVID-19 update
Alberta doctors emotional after province’s latest COVID-19 update


