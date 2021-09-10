6 pregnant Albertans admitted to ICU with COVID-19 in August; Hinshaw urges vaccination

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s top doctor is urging those who are pregnant or trying to become pregnant to get a full series of COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

She stressed that people who are pregnant are at high risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19.

“I know there’s a lot of misinformation circulating about whether those who are pregnant or trying to become pregnant should get COVID-19 vaccines,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Thursday.

"I would like to be clear that there is no evidence of harm from mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for those who are pregnant or breastfeeding."

“The National Advisory Committee on Immunization and the Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology of Canada recommend those who are pregnant get a complete series of vaccine.”

In August, Alberta saw six pregnant women admitted to ICU due to COVID-19, Hinshaw said. All of them were unvaccinated.

“To put this into context, only seven pregnant Albertans were admitted to ICU for COVID-19 during the entire first year of the pandemic, from March 2020 to March 2021.

“In the six cases we saw last month, not only has COVID had severe impacts on the parent’s health, but also the child’s. Five preterm births occurred as early as 29 weeks.

"In the six cases we saw last month, not only has COVID had severe impacts on the parent's health, but also the child's. Five preterm births occurred as early as 29 weeks.

"If you are pregnant, trying to become pregnant, or have recently delivered, please get both doses of COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible to offer you and your family the best protection possible."

Hinshaw also said there is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines cause fertility problems.

“Studies evaluating male and female fertility metrics after COVID-19 vaccines have not identified any harms to reproductive health.”

Hinshaw said Thursday that 1,510 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Alberta in the last 24 hours out of about 13,800 tests.

Alberta’s positivity rate sat at 11 per cent.

There were 15,977 active cases in Alberta as of Thursday.

There were 679 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, including 154 being treated in the ICU. That’s up from 647 in hospital and 147 in ICU on Wednesday.

About 92 per cent of ICU patients being treated for COVID-19 are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, AHS said.

“I recognize that getting vaccinated is a charged topic right now and that there many reasons people have, to this point, chosen not to vaccinate,” said Dr. Verna Yiu, CEO of Alberta Health Services.