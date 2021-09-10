Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Driver taken to hospital following early morning rollover in Cobourg

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 10:47 am
Click to play video: 'Driver taken to hospital following early morning rollover in Cobourg' Driver taken to hospital following early morning rollover in Cobourg
One person was taken to hospital following an early morning rollover in Cobourg on Friday.

A driver was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle rollover early Friday in Cobourg, Ont.

Around 3:40 a.m., emergency crews responded to the crash on University Avenue East at Walton Street.

The vehicle ended up on its side on the road after initially striking a parking sign, fence, wood pile and tree stump off the roadway.

Read more: Pickup truck flees collision with transport truck on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

A number of children’s toys were scattered along the street near the damaged vehicle as well.

The man was transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Northumberland County paramedics.

The Cobourg Police Service closed the road until 5:30 a.m. as it investigated.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Cobourg Police Services Board moving forward with plan to bring in body-worn cameras for police' Cobourg Police Services Board moving forward with plan to bring in body-worn cameras for police
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagCobourg tagNorthumberland County tagRollover tagTown of Cobourg tagNorthumberland Hills Hospital tagCobourg Crash tagUniversity Avenue East tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers