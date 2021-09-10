Driver taken to hospital following early morning rollover in Cobourg

Send this page to someone via email

A driver was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle rollover early Friday in Cobourg, Ont.

Around 3:40 a.m., emergency crews responded to the crash on University Avenue East at Walton Street.

The vehicle ended up on its side on the road after initially striking a parking sign, fence, wood pile and tree stump off the roadway.

A number of children’s toys were scattered along the street near the damaged vehicle as well.

The man was transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Northumberland County paramedics.

The Cobourg Police Service closed the road until 5:30 a.m. as it investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.