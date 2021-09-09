COVID-19: SHA implementing visitor restrictions at 4 Saskatoon hospitals

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is restricting visitation at four acute care hospitals in Saskatoon.

The SHA says it is moving the hospitals from Recovery Phase to Level 1 due to a “substantial increase in COVID-19 transmission in Saskatoon” and high levels of hospital admissions.

The health agency said it made the decision to keep patients, family members and support persons, and health-care workers safe due to elevated COVID-19 activity.

Under the restrictions, which are in place as of 8 a.m. on Sept. 10, each patient can designate two consistent family or support persons.

Only one person can be present indoors, but there is no limit on how many are present for outdoor visits.

Patients in intensive care, end-of-life or palliative care can designate more than two essential family or support persons, two of which can be present at the same time.

Two essential family or support persons can also be present at the same time in maternal, postpartum and pediatric units.

A medical-grade mask is required to be worn at all times while in the hospitals and the SHA said failure to wear a mask could result in a person being denied access to the facility.

All visitors are also required to undergo COVID-19 screening questions.

The SHA said abusive language and actions will not be tolerated and could result in the removal from a hospital.

Family presence hours remain between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at Royal University Hospital, Saskatoon City Hospital, St. Paul’s Hospital, and Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.

The health authority said family presence levels will be reviewed weekly and safety indicators will be closely monitored with the goal of returning to Recovery Phase family presence as soon as it is safe to do so.

