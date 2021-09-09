Mandatory COVID-19 vaccines or regular testing to be required among City of Barrie staff

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Barrie is implementing a new policy that will require all staff to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status by Sept. 20

The policy applies to all city employees and volunteers, as well as contractors for which the city has a duty as an employer under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

“The City of Barrie has a duty to provide safe environments for staff and the public,” Michael Prowse, Barrie’s CAO, said in a statement.

“By introducing this new vaccine policy, we feel we are leading by example and doing our part to keep health and safety a top priority.”

Staff who aren’t inoculated or haven’t disclosed their vaccination status by Sept. 20 will be required to attend mandatory classes on the benefits of vaccination, officials say.

Some staff have been deemed to be at higher risk, including those who work with residents who may not be vaccinated or masked, and some employees’ positions are critical to local citizens’ health and safety.

Officials say these people are required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 29 or they may be subject to discipline.

All other employees who refuse to get the vaccine or refuse to disclose their immunization status by Oct. 1 will be required to get tested at their cost for COVID-19 on a regular basis.

The City of Barrie will exempt staff with valid reasons related to the Ontario Human Rights Code from the immunization requirements. If the exemption is accepted, officials will require those staff members to get tested for COVID-19 on a regular basis.

The City of Barrie is following a number of other municipalities across Ontario that have mandated COVID-19 vaccines for its staff.

