Ottawa COVID-19 cases surge, hospitalizations dip

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa’s COVID-19 case counts are returning to figures last seen in late May as the fourth wave surges locally.

Ottawa Public Health reported 61 new cases of the virus on Thursday, the highest daily count since the last week of May 2021.

Active COVID-19 cases in the city hit 318 in the past day, though no new deaths related to the virus were reported locally.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa dipped to six as of Thursday. One patient is still in the intensive care unit.

A new coronavirus outbreak was declared affecting an unnamed religious organization, raising the number of ongoing outbreaks in the city to eight.

Story continues below advertisement

OPH’s data tracking cases among the vaccinated and unvaccinated in Ottawa between July 31 and Sept. 3 shows that those who have not received any doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are reporting rates of infection 14 times higher than those with two shots.

2:00 New ICU data and the importance of vaccinations New ICU data and the importance of vaccinations