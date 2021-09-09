Health Minister Adrian Dix to take questions at impromptu news conference

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix is set to hold an impromptu news conference Thursday afternoon.

The event will take place at 1 p.m. PT and will be broadcast live above, on BC1, and on the Global BC Facebook page.

It is not known exactly what the minister will address, but earlier this week, his government announced details of its vaccine card, which goes into effect on Monday.

Proof of immunization of one dose will be required to access non-essential social and recreational events. Proof of a second dose will be required as of Oct. 24.

To use the card, you can either show a QR code you will receive if you have a smartphone or show a printout. Those without access to a printer or smartphone can get access by calling the hotline at 1-833-838-2323.

Dix’s news conference comes one day after more “health freedom” rallies were held around the province.

In Vancouver, dozens of people showed up at city hall and blocked traffic on Cambie Street for some time.

The protesters could be heard chanting “Lock her up!” in apparent reference to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. A similar chant was heard at similar rally last week.

This story will be updated following Dix’s press conference.