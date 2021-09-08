SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Anti-vaccine passport rallies planned in B.C. communities Wednesday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 2:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Dr. Bonnie Henry on hearing crowds chant ‘lock her up’ at anti-vaccine passport rally' Dr. Bonnie Henry on hearing crowds chant ‘lock her up’ at anti-vaccine passport rally
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix react to comments made at Wednesday's 'Health Freedom' rally over COVID-19 restrictions and anger directed at health officials. Dix says the targeting of hospitals and patients in end-of-life situations is 'unacceptable' and that the hateful comments do not reflect the views of the majority of British Columbians.

Some anti-vaccine passport rallies are planned around B.C. Wednesday afternoon, but it’s unknown if they will draw the same size of crowds seen last week.

An event called Uniting Businesses for Freedom of Choice has advertised the events, saying they will start at 1 p.m. with the goal of “empowering businesses, employees and shoppers.”

It says rallies are set for city halls across Canada, including Vancouver, Nanaimo, Kelowna, Penticton, Kamloops and Fort St. John.

There are also city halls mentioned in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec.

The event posted states everyone should “stand together” to “reject the tyranny of vaccine passports.”

Click to play video: 'Angry demonstrations across B.C. against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 rules' Angry demonstrations across B.C. against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 rules
Angry demonstrations across B.C. against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 rules

Read more: COVID-19 — Protesters target several B.C. hospitals, decry vaccine ‘tyranny’

Story continues below advertisement

In Vancouver, there is also a climate rally happening at 11:30 a.m.

Trending Stories

Similar events are set for about 60 communities around the country.

Vancouver police told Global News they are aware of both events in the downtown core and will have officers on hand.

Last week, it was estimated about 5,000 people showed up outside Vancouver General Hospital, demonstrating for “health freedom.”

The crowd was voicing opposition to COVID-19 protocols and vaccine mandates and causing traffic disruptions, including forcing ambulances to slow down.

No arrests were made, but Doctors of BC president Dr. Matthew Chow told Global News the next day that it was a very distressing event for health-care workers.

“People were spat at, cursed at, yelled at, women had misogynist comments directed at them, people were being yelled at through megaphones,” he said. “It just compounded the sense of fatigue and burnout people have been having.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagVancouver rally tagAnti-vaccine Passport Rally tagAnti COVID passport rally tagAnti-vaccine passport tagAnti-vaccine passport rally Vancouver tagCOVID passport rally tagPassport rally tagPassport rally Vancouver tagVancouver rally COVID tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers