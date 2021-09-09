Gatineau man arrested in hate-motivated crimes investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police arrested a 43-year-old man following what they’re describing as two hate-motivated incidents at a place of worship in the city.

According to police, the incidents took place over Tuesday and Wednesday at a place of worship on the 1-100 block of Nadolny Sachs Private.

Police say on Tuesday, a man showed up at the establishment and interfered with religious worship. He was asked to leave and left without incident, police say.

Police say he returned the next day, where he was arrested after an organizer at the religious event flagged down a nearby patrol officer.

No one was injured during either instance.

Police charged Girmay Mamo Gebremedhin, of Gatineau, Que., with two counts of disturbing persons assembled for worship and two counts of mischief. Police determined the two alleged incidents were motivated by hate.