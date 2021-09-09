Body found in burned Coquitlam house after neighbour said he heard screams

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been found dead inside a home in Coquitlam.

Few details have been released, but Coquitlam RCMP said crews originally responded to a fire at the house, on McTavish Court, around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Once inside, officers found a body and are now trying to identify the remains.

It is not yet known how the victim died.

A neighbour, who did not want to be identified, told Global News Thursday morning that he heard screams around 9 p.m. and went to check what was happening.

He said he heard someone shouting to call the police, and he immediately called 911.

Then he said he saw fire through the window, from the back of the house, and grabbed a small fire extinguisher and tried to put out some of the flames.

He said everyone was panicked.

Two men live in the home, according to the neighbour.

The house in Coquitlam Thursday morning.

