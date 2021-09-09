Menu

Crime

2 arrested following robbery and assault in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 9, 2021 1:39 pm
Police in Lindsay have arrested two people in connection to a Sept. 2 assault and robbery. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay have arrested two people in connection to a Sept. 2 assault and robbery. File

Police in Lindsay, Ont., say a second arrest has been made in connection with an assault incident last week.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 2, City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers responded to a call about an assault in the Devan Court area. Police say they found an injured male who was treated by paramedics for serious injuries.

Police say the assault occurred sometime during the early hours of Sept. 2 and was believed to be an isolated incident.

Investigators say video surveillance in the area helped to identify suspects, two of whom were arrested on back-to-back days.

On Tuesday, Jason Cogar, 37, of Fenelon Falls, was arrested and charged with breaking into and entering a dwelling house, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and robbery. He was held in custody to attend a bail hearing in court in Lindsay.

On Wednesday, Christopher Wilson, 35, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with robbery with violence, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and breaking into and entering a dwelling house. He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

