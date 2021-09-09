Menu

News

Missing Grimsby, Ont. teen may be headed to Hamilton

By Shiona Thompson 900 CHML
Posted September 9, 2021 11:37 am
Niagara police are looking for a 13-year-old Grimsby boy who may be headed to Hamilton.
Niagara police are asking for your help as they try to find a 13-year-old boy missing from Grimsby, Ont., who may be headed to Hamilton .

Morgan Caissie is believed to be travelling on foot after leaving the family home in the area of Livingstone Road and Merritt Crescent just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

A boy matching his description was seen near the Stoney Creek Costco about midnight.

Morgan is described as white and five feet seven inches tall with a thin build and a brush cut.

Morgan is believed to be wearing:

  • a black T-shirt with white “faith>fear” on it
  • black athletic pants
  • black high-top shoes with white stripes
  • a Jordan brand backpack – black with a red symbol

He may have a carved walking stick.

Morgan’s family and the police are concerned for his safety and welfare. Anyone who may have seen him or may have information on his location is asked to call the police at 905-688-4111 ext. 1009336.

