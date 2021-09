Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are investigating a sudden death in Winona as of Thursday afternoon.

In a social media post just after 10:30 a.m., the service revealed the probe was in an area near Barton Street and Fifty Road but did not elaborate on the nature of the incident.

An update is expected at some point during the investigation, police say.

Traffic in the area has not been affected.

Hamilton Police are conducting a sudden death investigation in the area of Barton & Fifty Road. An update will be provided once one is available. Please avoid the area during this investigation. No road closures in relation to this investigation. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 9, 2021

