Automated external defibrillator missing from Cobourg Police Service command post trailer

Police in Cobourg, Ont., say an automated external defibrillator used by its officers has gone missing.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, the AED was located outside a trailer used each summer as a command post at Victoria Park Beach. The trailer acts as a home base for officers on patrol and provides assistance to beach visitors.

An AED is a portable device that can shock a person’s heart to restore normal rhythms in the event of a cardiac arrest.

Police say earlier this week, officers discovered the AED was missing from its protective case. There are no witnesses or CCTV camera footage available, police said.

“It is disheartening that this lifesaving piece of equipment has been stolen,” stated police Chief Paul VandeGraaf. “It was there for the public to use should there be an emergency. If you have information about what happened to the AED, please contact us.”

Anyone with information about the missing AED or anyone who may have witnessed it being taken is asked to contact the Cobourg Police Service at 905-372-6821 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or online at stopcrimehere.ca.