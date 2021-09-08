TVDSB trustees defer decisions on mandatory vaccines, COVID-19 safety to allow for public input

Send this page to someone via email

The Thames Valley District School Board has deferred several COVID-19-related motions until the next board meeting on September 28, to allow for time for public input.

During their Wednesday, Sept. 8, special board meeting, school board trustees reviewed a number of motions related to vaccines, masking, and restrictions to some indoor sports and musical instruments due to COVID-19.

The motion from trustee Corrine Rahman, requiring the board to develop a mandatory vaccination policy for all employees, trustees and frequent visitors, was withdrawn following a similar requirement announced days ago by the provincial government.

On Monday, a memo from Deputy Education Minister Nancy Naylor was sent to directors of education and other school authorities, mandating that unvaccinated school staff in Ontario will need to submit negative COVID-19 test results two times per week.

TVDSB trustee Jake Skinner proposed that several issues be deferred to a later date.

“We all agree we want as much safety as possible for our students and staff but there have only been six working days from the notice of the motion to the consideration of the notice of motion tonight.”

Skinner said after hearing from several members of the community, it was decided important to give the public the opportunity to provide input on these topics before they move forward.

Among those deferred until the end of the month was Rahmans’ motion requesting that a letter be written to local health officials, provincial health officials and the minister of education, “affirming that the board supports COVID-19 vaccines be added to the list of compulsory vaccinations for all eligible students, as advocated by the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association.”

The request for further guidance on wind instruments and contact sports was also deferred to allow for more time for community feedback.

TVDSB students officially returned to class for the start of the school year on Tuesday, after summer break and the last year a mix of online and in-person learning due to COVID.

— with files from Ryan Rocca and Jacquelyn LeBel

