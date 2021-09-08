COVID-19: 21 cases, 1 new death reported in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported another 21 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the total number of cases in the area to 19,134.

This drops the rolling seven-day average number of new cases back down slightly to 20.9.

For the second time this month, the agency reported a COVID-19-related death, pushing the death toll in the area up to 291.

Another 13 people were also cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 18,662.

The area now has 176 active COVID-19 cases including eight people in area hospitals as a result of the virus with seven of those patients needing intensive care.

In addition, the area is down to just two active outbreaks, the lowest this year, after one was declared over in a congregate setting.

On the flip side of the coin, the region’s COVID-19 vaccine task force reports that there have now been 833,076 vaccinations in the area, which is 1,219 more than it reported on Tuesday.

Another 745 area residents are also now fully vaccinated, lifting the total number of vaccinated citizens from the region to 407,133.

This means that 69.14 per cent of area residents have now been vaccinated, a number which climbs to 80.29 when one only considers those who are eligible.

Ontario is reporting 554 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the third day in a row the count is below 600. The provincial case total now stands at 571,332.

Of the 554 new cases recorded, the data showed 319 were unvaccinated people, 56 were partially vaccinated people, 136 were fully vaccinated people and for 44 people, the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Wednesday’s report, 149 cases were recorded in Toronto, 47 in Windsor-Essex, 46 in Peel Region, 41 in York Region and 33 in Niagara Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 30 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,569 as 16 more deaths were recorded. However, the Ontario Ministry of Health said 11 of the deaths occurred within the last week and five of the deaths occurred more than two months ago due to data cleanup.