Traffic

Man dies in tragic accident at Vancouver McDonald’s drive-thru: police

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 2:50 pm
Tragic early morning accident at Vancouver Mcdonald's drive-thru
One person is dead after a tragic accident at the Main and Terminal location of McDonald's in Vancouver. Police say the man was paying for his food when he dropped his bank card in the drive-thru.

Vancouver police said a person was killed while going through a McDonald’s drive-thru Wednesday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., police said the man was paying for his food when he dropped his bank card.

He opened the door and reached out to pick the card up, at which point the car rolled forward, pinning him, police said.

The driver was unable to free himself from the vehicle as he was pinned between the vehicle door and frame, VPD added in a release.

He died at the scene.

Police said some members of his family and restaurant staff witnessed his death.

“Efforts were made by first responders to revive the man, but tragically, he died on scene,” Const. Tania Visintin with the VPD said in a release. “This is an absolutely heartbreaking scenario. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of this man.”

The VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit and BC Coroner Services are now investigating.
Anyone with dash-cam footage who was driving in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident, is asked to call investigators at 604-717-3012.

 

