Crime

Dead 21-year-old found outside in Essa, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 2:01 pm
Police say the death hasn't been deemed suspicious. View image in full screen
Police say the death hasn't been deemed suspicious. OPP

A dead 21-year-old individual was found outside in Essa Township, Ont., on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers say the death hasn’t been deemed suspicious.

Read more: Barrie resident charged with impaired driving following 2-vehicle crash in Essa, Ont.

The person has been identified as Blake Thiobodeau, 21, from Essa.

Trending Stories

A post-mortem is scheduled for a later date at the Centre for Forensic Sciences in Toronto.

Those with information are asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

