Dead 21-year-old found outside in Essa, Ont.

A dead 21-year-old individual was found outside in Essa Township, Ont., on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers say the death hasn’t been deemed suspicious.

The person has been identified as Blake Thiobodeau, 21, from Essa.

A post-mortem is scheduled for a later date at the Centre for Forensic Sciences in Toronto.

Those with information are asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.