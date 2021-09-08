Menu

Canada

Porter Airlines returns to the skies almost 18 months after being grounded due to COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2021 1:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Majority of Canadians support mandatory vaccines: Ipsos poll' Majority of Canadians support mandatory vaccines: Ipsos poll
WATCH ABOVE: Majority of Canadians support mandatory vaccines: Ipsos poll – Aug 19, 2021

TORONTO — Porter Airlines flights have resumed for the first time in nearly 18 months since being grounded by COVID-19 public health and travel restrictions.

Flights to Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Thunder Bay are the first to restart, followed by other Canadian destinations such as Halifax, Quebec City, St. John’s and Moncton, N.B. within the next 10 days. Boston, Chicago, New York and Washington return Sept. 17 while other year-round destinations will resume Oct. 6.

The Toronto-based airline is recalling hundreds of workers as the resumption of operations accelerate.

Read more: Porter Airlines set to require mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations or testing for all employees

Porter says it has enhanced its health standards with high levels of sanitization to protect passengers and employees.

Employees must be fully vaccinated or present negative COVID-19 tests administered within 72 hours of the start of their shift.

Bookings made before Sept. 30, will be eligible to change or cancel with no fees. Passengers also have the option to pay $40 plus taxes to receive a full refund upon advance cancellation of their flight for any reason.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
