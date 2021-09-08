Kitchener man arrested in connection with recent gun-related incident at local bar

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a recent gun-related incident that occurred at closing time at a Kitchener bar.

On Aug. 23, officers were called to a licensed establishment at the corner of Victoria Street North and Natchez Road at around 2 a.m. for reports of a man who pulled a weapon.

They say callers said a man was asked to leave the bar, which caused a skirmish, during which he pulled out a gun.

Police say the gun was not fired, nor were any injuries reported as a result of the incident.

They say a 20-year-old man from Kitchener was arrested on Tuesday.

He is facing a number of charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and careless use of a firearm.