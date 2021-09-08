Menu

Crime

Kitchener man arrested in connection with recent gun-related incident at local bar

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 1:08 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a recent gun-related incident that occurred at closing time at a Kitchener bar.

On Aug. 23, officers were called to a licensed establishment at the corner of Victoria Street North and Natchez Road at around 2 a.m. for reports of a man who pulled a weapon.

Read more: Waterloo police investigating after man pulls gun after being asked to leave bar in Kitchener

They say callers said a man was asked to leave the bar, which caused a skirmish, during which he pulled out a gun.

Police say the gun was not fired, nor were any injuries reported as a result of the incident.

Read more: Police release video of 2 men connected to Waterloo highway shooting

They say a 20-year-old man from Kitchener was arrested on Tuesday.

He is facing a number of charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and careless use of a firearm.

