Crime

Kevin J. Johnston to serve 40 days in custody for violating COVID-19 restrictions

By Staff Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 1:31 pm
Kevin Johnston attending a rally outside GraceLife Church in Parkland County, near Edmonton, on April 11, 2021. View image in full screen
Kevin Johnston attending a rally outside GraceLife Church in Parkland County, near Edmonton, on April 11, 2021. Global News

Kevin J. Johnston, an outspoken opponent of Alberta’s COVID-19 public health measures and Calgary mayoral candidate, has been fined, and is facing 40 days in jail.

Johnston’s defence lawyer Ian McCuaig confirmed Wednesday that Johnston will serve his time over the course of 10 weekends, spending 7 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Monday in custody. He will start serving his time on Sept. 17.

Read more: Kevin J. Johnston gets probation after pleading guilty to harassment, disturbance charges in Calgary

Johnston was also slapped with a $20,000 fine for his role in illegal COVID-19-related gatherings.

Johnston has been charged with several offences related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including violating gathering limits at rallies — some of which were organized by him.

He was also charged and issued a restraining order after harassing and releasing private information of Alberta Health Services employees.

Click to play video: 'Calgary pastor and mayoral candidate released after alleged COVID-19 violations' Calgary pastor and mayoral candidate released after alleged COVID-19 violations
Calgary pastor and mayoral candidate released after alleged COVID-19 violations – May 17, 2021
