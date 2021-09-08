Kevin J. Johnston to serve 40 days in custody for violating COVID-19 restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Kevin J. Johnston, an outspoken opponent of Alberta’s COVID-19 public health measures and Calgary mayoral candidate, has been fined, and is facing 40 days in jail.

Johnston’s defence lawyer Ian McCuaig confirmed Wednesday that Johnston will serve his time over the course of 10 weekends, spending 7 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Monday in custody. He will start serving his time on Sept. 17.

Johnston was also slapped with a $20,000 fine for his role in illegal COVID-19-related gatherings.

Johnston has been charged with several offences related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including violating gathering limits at rallies — some of which were organized by him.

He was also charged and issued a restraining order after harassing and releasing private information of Alberta Health Services employees.

