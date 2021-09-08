SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19-positive person attends Cornwall, Ont. anti-vaccine protest: health unit

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 1:18 pm
The Eastern Ontario Health Unit warns of COVID-19 exposure after they say a protester showed up at an anti-vaccine demonstration while positive in Cornwall, Ont. over the weekend. View image in full screen
The Eastern Ontario Health Unit warns of COVID-19 exposure after they say a protester showed up at an anti-vaccine demonstration while positive in Cornwall, Ont. over the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure from an anti-vaccine mandate protest at a Cornwall, Ont., hospital over the weekend.

The local health unit says they received information that a protester showed up at the demonstration while positive with COVID-19.

Read more: Anti-vaccine protesters gather outside Kingston General Hospital

The event took place at 1 p.m. on Saturday outside the Cornwall Community Hospital.

Now, the health unit asks anyone who attended the protest to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for the next nine days.

Anyone who develops symptoms should self-isolate and get tested immediately.

The hospital, like many across the province, implemented a vaccine mandate for its staff. This was voted through by the organization’s board of directors on Aug. 25.

Similar protests have taken place at hospitals around Ontario over the last week.

The health unit did not immediately respond to a request for more information. The Cornwall Community Hospital said it is working on a request for comment.

