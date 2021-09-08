Menu

Crime

Survivors Abreast Dragon Boat Team in Peterborough seeks equipment stolen from storage locker

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 12:23 pm
The Survivors Abreast Dragon Boat Team in Peterborough says the boat's dragon head and other items were stolen from a storage unit.
The Survivors Abreast Dragon Boat Team in Peterborough says key pieces of equipment were recently stolen from its storage locker.

The team consists of breast cancer survivors in the region who are in various stages of treatment and recovery. They were also instrumental in the creation of the annual Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival, which since 2001 has raised more than $3.6 million in support of breast cancer research, equipment and care at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. This year’s event in June was a virtual one.

According to the group, on Thursday, Sept. 2 around 5:30 p.m., a male suspect broke into their storage locker at Peterborough Multiple Storage at 581 Neil Dr.

Read more: Items stolen from storage units at Selwyn Township business, Peterborough County OPP say

Among the items reported stolen are the team’s dragon head for its boat, two wooden drum sets, a box of safety kits and a camping tent.

“Survivors Abreast Dragon Boat team is powered by women who show strength and courage in the face of adversity. We are also supported and encouraged by our Peterborough community,” the team said. “Please, if you see any of these items, or hear of their whereabouts, please contact the Peterborough Police service at 705-876-1122.”

Police have not commented on the investigation.

