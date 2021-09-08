COVID-19: MLHU reports 21 cases, 49 more Delta variant cases confirmed

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Outbreaks – Vaccinations and testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 21 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, though the total case count climbed by 24 to 13,554 with 199 active cases (a decrease of four), 13,120 recoveries (an increase of 28) and 235 deaths.

The most recently recorded death was added to the MLHU’s dashboard on Friday and involved a woman in her early 30s who was unvaccinated.

Her case was connected through family to an outbreak earlier this summer associated with Drewlo Holdings, the MLHU said Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of cases involving a variant of concern climbed by 49, all of them Delta, to 4,030.

The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,384 cases of the Alpha variant

516 cases of the Delta variant

124 cases of the Gamma variant

two cases of the Beta variant

one case of the Kappa variant

one case of the Zeta variant

There are also two cases listed using the old code numbers, one described as B.1.617 and another listed as B.1.617.3.

Further information can be found on the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London.

The test positivity rate in the region was 2.9 per cent for the week of Aug. 22, down from a revised 3.4 per cent for the week of Aug. 15.

Hospitalizations

London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for 10 inpatients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, a decrease of one from Tuesday. Five or fewer patients are in intensive care.

As of Wednesday, LHSC says “five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 are in Children’s Hospital.” Currently, there are zero patients in pediatric critical care.

Story continues below advertisement

Five or fewer staff are currently positive with COVID-19, the organization reported, a decrease from six on Tuesday.



St. Joseph’s Health Care London (SJHCL) is reporting one non-outbreak case involving a health-care worker, a decrease from two on Friday.



Outbreaks

The MLHU is reporting that an outbreak was declared at McCormick Home on Sept. 3. The outbreak is tied to two of its resident home areas: Memory Lane (dedicated dementia care wing) and Evergreen Walk.

While there are currently no outbreaks tied to child-care settings or early years centres, the MLHU says there is one confirmed case of COVID-19 tied to Kids and Company – London.

1:49 Canada’s border rules ease for fully vaccinated foreign travellers Canada’s border rules ease for fully vaccinated foreign travellers

Vaccinations and testing

As of the end of day Sept. 4 and released on Tuesday, the MLHU says 77.3 per cent of residents aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 84.0 per cent have had at least one dose.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the health unit, all deaths reported in the last six weeks in the region were among people who were unvaccinated.

Only two hospitalizations, or 6.67 per cent of hospitalizations, involved individuals who were fully vaccinated.

When looking at all cases in the last six weeks, 16.56 per cent (or 125 of 755 cases) involved people who were fully vaccinated and 16.29 per cent (or 123 cases) were partially vaccinated.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario

The province reported 554 cases on Wednesday. Of those:

319 were among unvaccinated individuals

56 among partially vaccinated people

136 among fully vaccinated people

44 had vaccination status “unknown”

According to Wednesday’s report, 149 cases were recorded in Toronto, 47 in Windsor-Essex, 46 in Peel Region, 41 in York Region and 33 in Niagara Region. All other health units reported fewer than 30 cases.



Sixteen deaths were reported, five of which occurred more than two months ago and were added due to data cleanup.



The number of people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 climbed by 80 to 375.

Among Ontarians eligible for immunization, 77.4 per cent are fully vaccinated while 83.7 per cent have had at least one dose.

Story continues below advertisement

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health reported on Wednesday:

4,115 total cases (an increase of one)

33 active cases (an increase of one)

3,997 recoveries

85 deaths

1,024 variant of concern cases, with 769 Alpha, 200 Delta (a decrease of one) and 55 Beta or Gamma

The most recent death was reported Aug. 31 and involved a woman in her 80s from Oxford County.

Of the 33 active cases, 11 are in Woodstock, eight in St. Thomas and five in Aylmer. Per-municipality case counts for the pandemic can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

Two people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with none in the ICU.

There are no active institutional outbreaks, the health unit says.

The region’s test positivity rate was 1.0 per cent for the week of Aug. 22, down from a revised 1.4 per cent for the week of Aug. 15.

As of Sept. 7, SWPH says 76.9 per cent of residents aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated while 83.1 per cent have had at least one dose.

Story continues below advertisement

SWPH adds that if anyone needs a copy of their vaccination receipt, they can download it online using their postal code and Ontario health card or call 1-833-943-3900.

Information on where to get vaccinated, vaccine eligibility and booking and cancelling appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

Health officials say the mass immunization clinic in St. Thomas will administer its final doses at Memorial Arena on Sept. 10 before reopening on Sept. 13 at a new location at 1230 Talbot St.

People can add their names on a weekly basis to the health unit’s same-day vaccination list, also known as the Cancellation List. Select pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Huron and Perth

Global News is awaiting Wednesday’s data from Huron Perth Public Health.

On Tuesday, Huron Perth Public Health reported:

2,064 total cases (an increase of 20 from Friday)

38 active (an increase of 10)

1,966 recoveries (an increase of seven)

60 deaths (an increase of three)

407 variant of concern cases (an increase of two)

All three deaths were associated with the ongoing outbreak at Knollcrest Lodge long-term care home.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the 38 active cases, 11 were in Stratford, eight in West Perth, and six in Perth East. Case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

Seven people were listed as hospitalized as of Tuesday, an increase of four from Friday.

There were three active cases among health-care workers.

As previously mentioned, an outbreak declared Aug. 20 involving Knollcrest Lodge in Perth East remained active and involves a total of 12 cases with seven among residents and five among staff as of Tuesday.

The region’s test positivity rate was 1.6 per cent for the week of Aug. 22, down from an adjusted 1.9 per cent for the week of Aug. 15.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Sept. 7, 74.8 per cent of residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated while 81.1 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

4:12 COVID-19 update COVID-19 update

Sarnia and Lambton

On Wednesday, Lambton Public Health reported:

3,698 cases (unchanged from Tuesday)

10 active (a decrease of one)

3,619 recoveries (an increase of one)

69 deaths

538 variant of concern cases (an increase of one)

There are no active outbreaks reported by LPH. The most recent test positivity rate was 1.24 per cent for the week of Aug. 22, down from 1.41 per cent the week before.

Of those aged 12 and older, 73.1 per cent are fully vaccinated and 78.5 per cent have at least one dose.

Bluewater Health says it currently has zero patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

