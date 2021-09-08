Quebec records 600 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 600 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths Wednesday as hospitalizations continued to rise.

Of the infections recorded in the latest daily tally, nearly 85 per cent were not adequately vaccinated, according to the Health Department.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations stood at 178, a rise of seven from the previous day. This includes three more patients in intensive care units for a total of 71.

The vaccination campaign saw another 19,989 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine given since the last update, which included more than 18,000 in the past 24-hour period. Quebec has provided more than 12.5 million shots to date.

The province’s public health institute says 87.8 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine and 82.3 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the most recent screening information available shows 21,000 tests were administered on Monday.

The province’s caseload has reached 394,452, while 11,296 Quebecers have died as a result of the pandemic.

Over the course of the health crisis, 377,531 recoveries have been reported.

—with files from The Canadian Press

