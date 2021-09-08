SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec records 600 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 11:10 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec coroner’s inquest begins into CHSLD Herron where dozens dies of COVID-19' Quebec coroner’s inquest begins into CHSLD Herron where dozens dies of COVID-19
Families of those who died during a COVID-19 outbreak in a long-term care home will have a chance to learn more about what happened to their loved ones. A nine-day coroner’s inquest has begun looking into the CHSLD Herron, where 47 seniors died during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quebec reported 600 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths Wednesday as hospitalizations continued to rise.

Of the infections recorded in the latest daily tally, nearly 85 per cent were not adequately vaccinated, according to the Health Department.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations stood at 178, a rise of seven from the previous day. This includes three more patients in intensive care units for a total of 71.

The vaccination campaign saw another 19,989 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine given since the last update, which included more than 18,000 in the past 24-hour period. Quebec has provided more than 12.5 million shots to date.

Read more: Quebec will suspend unvaccinated health workers without pay as of Oct. 15

The province’s public health institute says 87.8 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine and 82.3 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the most recent screening information available shows 21,000 tests were administered on Monday.

The province’s caseload has reached 394,452, while 11,296 Quebecers have died as a result of the pandemic.

Over the course of the health crisis, 377,531 recoveries have been reported.

with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 update' COVID-19 update
COVID-19 update
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec COVID-19 tagQuebec coronavirus tagquebec covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers