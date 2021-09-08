Ottawa Race Weekend to return with limited, in-person runs in 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Organizers of the Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend are feeling confident enough to plan for in-person runs across the nation’s capital in May 2022 after shifting to virtual events for the past two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration opens at noon on Wednesday for next year’s two days of events on May 28 and 29.

There are a total of 5,000 spots available for all weekend events, including the marathon, half-marathon, 10-kilometre, five-kilometre and two-kilometre runs, as well as races for kids and various challenges.

That compares to the 30,000 people set to take part in the 2020 edition of Ottawa Race Weekend before it was cancelled in favour of a virtual edition amid the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At its peak, some 50,000 participants ran together in the 2015 edition of the race weekend.

“We’re so excited to welcome participants back to the start line in Ottawa! We’re opening registration with a limited number of spots given the ongoing uncertainty around the pandemic. We feel really positive about being able to host a live, in-person, event in May 2022,” Ian Fraser, executive director of Run Ottawa, said in a statement.

Additional slots could be added at a later date if public health measures allow for more runners to participate.

Run Ottawa has not announced yet whether vaccinations will be mandatory for runners, saying in an FAQ on its website that it’s discussing the matter with Ottawa Public Health and the city.

Should the pandemic force the cancellation of the event, the race weekend will default to another virtual edition. Runners can purchase insurance packages when they register to protect against potential cancellation.

