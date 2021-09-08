Menu

Money

Bill Gates inks deal to buy controlling interest in Four Seasons

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2021 10:29 am
Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; speaks at a panel discussion on Building Human Capital during the IMF/World Bank spring meeting in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas. View image in full screen
Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; speaks at a panel discussion on Building Human Capital during the IMF/World Bank spring meeting in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Bill Gates‘s private investment company has signed a deal to increase its stake in Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts so that it will hold a controlling interest.

Cascade Investment LLC will pay US$2.21 billion in cash for half of the 47.5 per cent stake owned by an affiliate of its long-term investment partner, Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding Co.

Read more: Bill Gates investigated by Microsoft before leaving board: report

The deal will increase Cascade’s stake in Four Seasons to 71.25 per cent from 47.5 per cent.

Trending Stories

Four Seasons founder and chairman Isadore Sharp will retain his five per cent stake.

The deal is expected to close in January, pending regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

Four Seasons manages 121 hotels and resorts and 46 residential properties in 47 countries.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
