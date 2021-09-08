‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 full cast revealed

Send this page to someone via email

The Dancing With the Stars Season 30 lineup has been revealed.

The cast was confirmed on Good Morning America on Wednesday, live from Disney’s California Adventure Park. Along with previously announced stars JoJo Siwa and Olympian Suni Lee, Amanda Kloots, Brian Austin Green, Christine Chiu, Cody Rigsby and Iman Shumpert, among others, are taking part in this season of the reality dancing show.

READ MORE: ‘Dancing With The Stars’: JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee announced for Season 30, Siwa to dance with same-sex partner

Jimmie Allen, Kenya Moore, Martin Kove, Matt James, Melanie C, Melora Hardin, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Olivia Jade Giannulli are also set to compete for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

View image in full screen Credit: ABC

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The lineup comes after ABC unveiled all the pro dancers to be paired with a celebrity this season, with former Mirrorball champions (and new mamas!) Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson returning to the show.

Fans may also notice there are more female pros than males this season, as a star (Siwa) will be paired with a partner of the same sex for the first time in show history.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Dance Moms alum reacted to the news while recently speaking to ET.

“When I read the email it was like, ‘Would JoJo prefer to dance with a girl or with a boy?’ And I was like, ‘Wait, that’s an option? Let’s absolutely do it!’” Siwa recalled. “It was a like, ‘Whoa, I’m changing the future’ [moment], because I have such a kid demographic. It’s making it acceptable, and I love that and I’m so proud of that.”

The series, hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, returns to the ballroom for its milestone 30th season on Monday, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

— With files from Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz

Story continues below advertisement