Canada

Montreal police investigating, woman in hospital after blaze at Anjou seniors’ residence

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 8:18 pm
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal on October 7, 2019. View image in full screen
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal on October 7, 2019. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The arson squad is investigating after a fire at a retirement home in Montreal’s Anjou borough on Tuesday sent one woman to hospital.

Montreal police spokesperson Jessica Lalonde said a 911 call reporting the blaze near the intersection of Joseph-Renaud and Yves-Prévost boulevards came in at around 5 p.m.

Read more: Fire in Quebec retirement residence puts over 150 seniors without a home

It is unclear where the fire started but Lalonde said it may have begun in an apartment inside the building.

One woman, possibly in her 90s, was rushed to hospital for unspecified injuries.

Trending Stories

“We fear for her life,” Lalonde said.

Read more: Fire strikes seniors’ residence in eastern Quebec forcing evacuation

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

A perimeter has been set up and police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

Click to play video: 'Police investigate reports of gunshots fired outside Montreal hospital' Police investigate reports of gunshots fired outside Montreal hospital
Police investigate reports of gunshots fired outside Montreal hospital – Aug 24, 2021
