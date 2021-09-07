Montreal police investigating, woman in hospital after blaze at Anjou seniors’ residence

Send this page to someone via email

The arson squad is investigating after a fire at a retirement home in Montreal’s Anjou borough on Tuesday sent one woman to hospital.

Montreal police spokesperson Jessica Lalonde said a 911 call reporting the blaze near the intersection of Joseph-Renaud and Yves-Prévost boulevards came in at around 5 p.m.

Read more: Fire in Quebec retirement residence puts over 150 seniors without a home

It is unclear where the fire started but Lalonde said it may have begun in an apartment inside the building.

One woman, possibly in her 90s, was rushed to hospital for unspecified injuries.

“We fear for her life,” Lalonde said.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

A perimeter has been set up and police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

2:10 Police investigate reports of gunshots fired outside Montreal hospital Police investigate reports of gunshots fired outside Montreal hospital – Aug 24, 2021