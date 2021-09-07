COVID-19: 29 new cases for Peterborough and area reported over Labour Day weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 over the Labour Day weekend as the number of active cases doubled since Friday, according to data released on Tuesday afternoon.

In its update issued around 4:15 p.m, the regional health authority — which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation — reported the following:

New cases since Friday, Sept. 3: 29a

Active cases: 34 — up from 17 reported on Sept. 3

Variant of concern cases: 912 — 14 additional cases since Friday (898). The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23.

Total confirmed cases: 1,723 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Resolved cases: 1,667 — an additional 12 cases since Sept. 3 (1,655) Resolved cases make up approximately 97.8 per cent of all cases.

Deaths: 22 (unchanged) The latest death was reported on June 29.

Vaccination

The most recent vaccination data issued by the health unit on Sept. 1 showed that among eligible residents (ages 12 and up), 81.6 per cent had received a first vaccine dose while 75.5 per cent had received a first and second dose (fully vaccinated).

This month, the health unit is hosting a number of walk-in vaccination clinics in Peterborough for anyone age 12 and older, offering first and second doses. Clinics this week include:

Tuesday, Sept. 7: St. Peter Catholic Secondary School, 730 Medical Dr. from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept 8: Thomas A. Stewart Secondary School, 1009 Armour Rd. (in cafeteria) 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 9: Crestwood Secondary School, 1885 Sherbrooke St. W. (in library): 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10: Healthy Planet Arena (911 Monaghan Road) 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at Adam Scott Collegiate Vocational Institute, 175 Langton St. (in cafeteria) 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough is now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. No appointment is necessary.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Other data

Other data from the health unit on Tuesday:

Close contacts: 69, down from 103 reported on Friday, Sept. 3

Testing: More than 58,100 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Outbreaks: None active. The health unit has dealt with 311 COVID-19 cases associated with 52 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalizations: 87 cases have required hospitalized care (unchanged since Sept. 3) — approximately 5.1 per cent of all cases — while 18 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of the cases.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reports one COVID-19 inpatient. There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.

Trent University: Case tracker currently unavailable.

Fleming College: Reports no cases related to its campuses.

COVID-19 exposure: 75.7 per cent of all cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing COVID-19 case, 20 per cent are connected with community spread, 3.8 per cent related to travel and 0.5 per cent have yet to be determined.

