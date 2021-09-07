SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. reports 2,425 new COVID-19 cases, 15 additional deaths over 4 days

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 7:25 pm
Click to play video: 'BC Vaccine Card: Where proof of vaccination will be required' BC Vaccine Card: Where proof of vaccination will be required
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry outlines locations where British Columbians can expect to use their vaccine cards. Henry says the card will act as an added layer of protection for high-risk settings where COVID-19 outbreaks and clusters have impacted businesses

Health officials in British Columbia reported 2,425 new cases of COVID-19 over a four-day period, along with 15 deaths.

There were 695 cases from Friday to Saturday while 634 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday, 563 from Sunday to Monday, and 533 from Monday to Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 838 were in the Interior Health region, 368 cases were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 705 were in the Fraser Health region, 202 were in Island Health,  and 312 were in Northern Health.

Click to play video: 'B.C. health officials to provide update on vaccine cards' B.C. health officials to provide update on vaccine cards
B.C. health officials to provide update on vaccine cards

The number of people in hospital with the disease rose by 40 to 255. Of those, 126 patients are in intensive care, an increase of eight from Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 5,465 active cases in the province, a decrease of more than 400.

The seven-day average for test positivity rates stands at six per cent, the highest it’s been since late May.

Read more: B.C. vaccine card: Officials outline details as registration website launched

The deaths — six in Interior Health, three in Fraser Health, two in Vancouver Coastal Health, and four in Island Health — bring B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,842.

Trending Stories

The numbers come exactly two weeks after the province announced its plan to once again require people to wear masks in public, indoor spaces throughout the province to combat the fourth wave of COVID-19.

Click to play video: 'Back-to-school: Parents express COVID-19 safety concerns' Back-to-school: Parents express COVID-19 safety concerns
Back-to-school: Parents express COVID-19 safety concerns

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Monday that 85.1 per cent of eligible people aged 12 and older have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 77.6 per cent have received two doses.

Story continues below advertisement

Dix said there has been a significant increase in vaccine registrations after the province announced plans for a vaccine card.

Starting on Sept. 13, anyone aged 12 and up trying to access a gym, restaurant, indoor organized event and many other recreational services will be required to show proof they have received at least one dose COVID-19 vaccine and both doses by Oct. 24.

Read more: B.C. brings back mandatory masks in public indoor spaces for entire province

Earlier in the day, the provincial government said  British Columbians can now access their vaccine card either online or over the phone.

When using the B.C. vaccine card someone can either show the QR card once downloaded on a smartphone or show a paper printout of the vaccine card. For those without access to a printer or phone, they can get access to a card by calling the hotline at 1-833-838-2323.

“Getting vaccinated means we can bring people back together and do more, safely, and with confidence that we͛re not putting those who aren͛t fully vaccinated at risk,” Premier John Horgan said.

— With files from Richard Zussman

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagbc coronavirus tagcovid-19 bc tagbc covid tagbc covid update tagbonnie henry update tagCOVID-BC tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers