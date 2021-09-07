B.C. reports 2,425 new COVID-19 cases, 15 additional deaths over 4 days

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in British Columbia reported 2,425 new cases of COVID-19 over a four-day period, along with 15 deaths.

There were 695 cases from Friday to Saturday while 634 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday, 563 from Sunday to Monday, and 533 from Monday to Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 838 were in the Interior Health region, 368 cases were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 705 were in the Fraser Health region, 202 were in Island Health, and 312 were in Northern Health.

The number of people in hospital with the disease rose by 40 to 255. Of those, 126 patients are in intensive care, an increase of eight from Friday.

There are 5,465 active cases in the province, a decrease of more than 400.

The seven-day average for test positivity rates stands at six per cent, the highest it’s been since late May.

The deaths — six in Interior Health, three in Fraser Health, two in Vancouver Coastal Health, and four in Island Health — bring B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,842.

The numbers come exactly two weeks after the province announced its plan to once again require people to wear masks in public, indoor spaces throughout the province to combat the fourth wave of COVID-19.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Monday that 85.1 per cent of eligible people aged 12 and older have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 77.6 per cent have received two doses.

Dix said there has been a significant increase in vaccine registrations after the province announced plans for a vaccine card.

Starting on Sept. 13, anyone aged 12 and up trying to access a gym, restaurant, indoor organized event and many other recreational services will be required to show proof they have received at least one dose COVID-19 vaccine and both doses by Oct. 24.

Earlier in the day, the provincial government said British Columbians can now access their vaccine card either online or over the phone.

When using the B.C. vaccine card someone can either show the QR card once downloaded on a smartphone or show a paper printout of the vaccine card. For those without access to a printer or phone, they can get access to a card by calling the hotline at 1-833-838-2323.

“Getting vaccinated means we can bring people back together and do more, safely, and with confidence that we͛re not putting those who aren͛t fully vaccinated at risk,” Premier John Horgan said.

