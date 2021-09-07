Menu

Canada

Explosion in vacant Calgary building under investigation

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 1:29 pm
Calgary firefighters at the scene of an explosion in a vacant building in Bridgeland on Tuesday, Sept. 7. View image in full screen
Calgary firefighters at the scene of an explosion in a vacant building in Bridgeland on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Global News

A vacant building in Calgary’s Bridgeland neighbourhood was the site of an explosion on Tuesday morning.

The building, which was formerly a tattoo parlour but had a For Lease sign outside on Tuesday morning, was believed to be empty at the time of the blast.

The Calgary Fire Department said crews were called to the building at the corner of 1 Avenue and 7A Street N.E. at about 9:40 a.m.

Calgary firefighters at the scene of an explosion in a vacant building in Bridgeland on Tuesday, Sept. 7. View image in full screen
Calgary firefighters at the scene of an explosion in a vacant building in Bridgeland on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Global News

Firefighters were working to confirm no one was in the building when the explosion happened, and the technical rescue team was called to ensure the building wasn’t at risk of collapsing.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The building was significantly damaged, the fire department said, with one wall being dislodged and several windows being blown out.

Debris could be seen on the ground at the front of the building, and damage was visible on the roof and front of the structure.

The fire department said it appeared to be a gas explosion, however, investigators were still working to determine what happened.

No injuries were reported as of 10:30 a.m.

