Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

August home sales, listings in Montreal down 30% year over year: Quebec board

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2021 9:40 am
A real estate sign meaning "sold" is shown on the west island of Montreal on November 4, 2017. View image in full screen
A real estate sign meaning "sold" is shown on the west island of Montreal on November 4, 2017. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says August home sales and new listings in the Montreal region were down about 30 per cent each from last year.

The real estate association says sales in the region amounted to 3,372 in August, down from 4,847 during the same month last year.

New listings for the month totalled 4,487, a 27 per cent drop from 6,174 last August.

READ MORE: Montreal, Quebec City home prices soared in June while sales fell: QPAREB

The association says median prices continued to rise sharply in August, increasing by 17 per cent year-over-year to $500,000 for single-family homes.

Trending Stories

The median price of a condominium rose by 20 per cent year-over-year to $375,000, while the average price of plexes jumped by 13 per cent to $679,750.

Story continues below advertisement

The association says the Montreal real estate market is still showing significant overheating conditions, but the proportion of sales concluded above the asking price has weakened over the past four months.

Click to play video: 'Residential sales figures for Greater Montreal' Residential sales figures for Greater Montreal
Residential sales figures for Greater Montreal – Aug 19, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Real Estate tagMontreal real estate tagCanadian Real Estate tagMontreal homes tagMontreal condos tagQuebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers tagMontreal housing market tagMontreal home buyers tagMontreal homes for sale tagMontreal sellers market tagQuebec homes tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers