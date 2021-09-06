Menu

Canada

O’Toole pledges to increase benefits for low income workers if elected

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2021 11:43 am
Click to play video: 'Canada election: Conservatives’ O’Toole promises increase to wage benefit' Canada election: Conservatives’ O’Toole promises increase to wage benefit
WATCH: Conservatives' O'Toole promises increase to wage benefit

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says he would double the Canada Workers Benefit to $2,800 for individuals, or $5,000 for families, if elected.

He says the increase would be the equivalent of a raise of at least $1 per hour for workers earning between $12,000 and $28,000 a year.

O’Toole says the expanded tax credit would benefit 3.5 million families and would be paid quarterly.

Currently, eligible workers can receive up to half of the credit in quarterly advance payments.

O’Toole says a Conservative government would also double the disability supplement from $713 to $1,500. He says the increased benefits would help families at a time when the cost of living is rising.

___

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
