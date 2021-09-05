Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canada men’s soccer team draws 1-1 against U.S. in World Cup qualifier

By Staff Reuters
Posted September 5, 2021 11:25 pm
United States defender Sergino Dest (2) battles for the ball with Canada defender Alphonso Davies (19) and Canada midfielder Stephen Eustaquio (7) during the first half of a World Cup soccer qualifier in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. View image in full screen
United States defender Sergino Dest (2) battles for the ball with Canada defender Alphonso Davies (19) and Canada midfielder Stephen Eustaquio (7) during the first half of a World Cup soccer qualifier in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Humphrey

Cyle Larin’s 62nd minute equalizer earned Canada a 1-1 draw with the United States in their CONCACAF World Cup qualifier in Nashville on Sunday.

The United States, who drew 0-0 with El Salvador in their opening qualifier, were determined to sharpen their attack and went ahead in the 55th minute when Brenden Aaronson charged into the box and slid home a cross past Canada keeper Milan Borjan.

Read more: Brazil-Argentina soccer match suspended over COVID-19 quarantine dispute

The visitors leveled seven minutes later when Larin ran onto a brilliant ball from Alphonso Davies and coolly slotted home from close range.

It was also the second consecutive draw for Canada, who drew 1-1 with Honduras on Thursday as they returned to the final round of World Cup qualifying for the first time since 1997.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Golden goals: Families celebrate Canada’s first Olympic gold in women’s soccer' Golden goals: Families celebrate Canada’s first Olympic gold in women’s soccer
Golden goals: Families celebrate Canada’s first Olympic gold in women’s soccer – Aug 6, 2021

Mexico top the eight-team table with six points, two clear of Panama. Canada, Honduras, the United States and El Salvador are all on two points.

The top three teams qualify automatically for Qatar 2022 with the fourth-placed finisher going into an intercontinental playoff for another spot.

Reporting by Steve Keating in New York; Editing by Peter Rutherford

© 2021 Reuters
Sports tagSoccer tagCyle Larin tag2022 World Cup qualifiers tag2022 Qatar World Cup tagCanada men's soccer tagCanada US soccer men's World Cup qualifier tagCanada vs US soccer tagCONCACAF World Cup qualifier tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers