Sports

Canadian teen Leylah Fernandez advances to U.S. Open quarterfinals

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2021 7:07 pm
Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, reacts as she plays Angelique Kerber, of Germany, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in New York. View image in full screen
Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, reacts as she plays Angelique Kerber, of Germany, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in New York. AP Photo/John Minchillo

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez’s stellar run at the U.S. Open continues.

The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., advanced to the quarterfinals of the women’s draw with a hard-fought 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 win over 16th-seeded German Angelique Kerber. Fernandez took control of the match in the decisive third set by twice breaking Kerber, a former world No. 1, for a commanding 5-2 advantage.

The Canadian, who recorded five service breaks in nine chances, then held serve to clinch the victory.

Read more: Naomi Osaka considers break from tennis after U.S. Open loss to Canada’s Fernandez

Later on Sunday night, Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime faces American Frances Tiafoe in a men’s fourth-round match.

Fernandez reached the fourth round with a stunning upset win over No. 3 seed and defending champion Naomi Osaka. She rallied to beat Osaka 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 on Friday to advance past the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

What’s more the 23-year-old Osaka came in riding a 16-match Grand Slam win streak.

Kerber took a roller-coaster first set that saw both players struggle to hold serve. The German recorded three service breaks in the set while Fernandez registered two while also committing four double faults (to hone for Kerber).

Read more: Bianca Andreescu advances to 4th round at U.S. Open, defeating Belgium

Kerber recorded her fourth service break in the third game of the second set to take a 2-1 advantage. But Fernandez countered with a break of her own to tie the set 4-4 before holding serve to go up 5-4.

Fernandez had a chance for another break leading 6-5, but Kerber rallied to hold serve and force the tie-breaker. Fernandez still pushed the match to a deciding set after winning the tie-breaker 7-5.

Fernandez took a 3-2 lead in the third with her fourth service break of the match. Then after holding her serve for a 4-2 advantage, Fernandez recorded another break to go ahead 5-2.

Fernandez finished the match with three aces (Kerber had none) but also six double faults.

In women’s doubles action, Ottawa Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazil’s Luisa Stefani outlasted American Shelby Rogers and Croatia’s Petra Martic 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).

