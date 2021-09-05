SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

NDP plans to push COVID-19 vaccine uptake, campaigns on safety of healthcare workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2021 1:04 pm
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh waves during a press conference to mark the NDP's 60th anniversary at the Layton Monument in Toronto, on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh waves during a press conference to mark the NDP's 60th anniversary at the Layton Monument in Toronto, on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party is ready to immediately tackle the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with a plan to increase vaccination rates.

The party’s plan is aimed at improving vaccine uptake in remote areas of Canada and within vaccine-hesitant groups.

He says the party would put up $1 billion as a part of the strategy to remove barriers preventing the unvaccinated from getting a jab.

Trending Stories

Read more: Singh not critical of Trudeau’s handling of 2 Michaels detained in China

He also says he’s campaigning on the safety of the country’s health care workers and has called for changes to the Criminal Code to protect people in the sector.

His proposed changes to the law would make it an aggravating offense to impede or assault a healthcare worker in the course of their duties.

Story continues below advertisement

This comes after several protests against proof-of-vaccination measures were held outside hospitals across Canada over the past week.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
canada election tagJagmeet Singh tagfederal election 2021 tag2021 canada election tagNDP Platform tagndp promises tagNDP vaccine promise tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers