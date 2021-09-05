RCMP investigating suspected arson at Nova Scotia woodlot

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Nova Scotia’s Antigonish County are investigating a suspected arson at a woodlot.

Police say they were called to a fire on Afton Road in Merland, N.S. just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

It’s believed someone went into the woodlot, broke into an excavator and set it on fire before leaving the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Antigonish RCMP at (902) 863-6500 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

