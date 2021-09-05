Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigating suspected arson at Nova Scotia woodlot

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 5, 2021 11:47 am
Antigonish RCMP is investigating a suspected arson in Merland, N.S. View image in full screen
Antigonish RCMP is investigating a suspected arson in Merland, N.S. Global News / File

RCMP in Nova Scotia’s Antigonish County are investigating a suspected arson at a woodlot.

Police say they were called to a fire on Afton Road in Merland, N.S. just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Read more: New Glasgow police investigating Wednesday morning arson

It’s believed someone went  into the woodlot, broke into an excavator and set it on fire before leaving the scene.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Antigonish RCMP at (902) 863-6500 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Fire destroys large moulding plant in Weymouth, N.S.' Fire destroys large moulding plant in Weymouth, N.S.
Fire destroys large moulding plant in Weymouth, N.S – Jul 14, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Arson tagAntigonish County tagAntigonish RCMP tagNova Scotia arson tagAntigonish County arson tagMerland NS arson tagMerland NS fire tagNova Scotia fire investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers