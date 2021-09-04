Menu

Canada

Motorcyclist dead after crash involving Toronto police cruiser

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 4, 2021 4:50 pm
The collision happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday at University Avenue and College Street. View image in full screen
The collision happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday at University Avenue and College Street. Phil Fraboni / Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog says a motorcyclist has died after a crash involving a Toronto police cruiser on Friday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said that around 5:35 p.m., a man on a motorcycle and an officer in a marked police cruiser collided at University Avenue and College Street.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later died.

A spokesperson for Toronto paramedics told Global News on Friday that the victim was a man in his 20s.

Read more: Man in life-threatening condition after crash involving Toronto police cruiser, motorcycle

The SIU said the officer was not injured.

The circumstances leading up to the crash aren’t clear.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

The agency’s investigation into the incident is ongoing.

— With files from Nick Westoll

