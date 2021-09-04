Menu

Canada

Bianca Andreescu advances to 4th round at U.S. Open, defeating Belgium

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2021 1:36 pm

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu continues to roll along at the U.S. Open.

The sixth-seeded Andreescu defeated Belgium’s Greet Minnen 6-1, 6-2 on Saturday to advance to the fourth round of the women’s singles draw.

Andreescu converted four-of-seven break opportunities to improve to 10-0 at the Grand Slam following her 2019 title.

By comparison, Minnen was 0-for-4 when she had the Canadian in break situations.

Read more: Bianca Andreescu learning from 2021 disappointment, hoping to bounce back on hardcourt

Seventh-seeded Denis Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., takes on South African Lloyd Harris on Saturday night in a third-round contest in the men’s singles draw.

Andreescu, of Mississauga, Ont., dominated the opening set. She won 93 per cent of points on her first serve and 67 per cent on her second — Minnen was 50 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively.

The Canadian also had the only two aces of the opening set and was 2-of-3 on break points.

Click to play video: 'Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu' Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu
Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu – Aug 2, 2021

Andreescu didn’t skip a beat in the second, registering two service breaks en route to taking a commanding 4-0 lead. Even more impressive was in the second game, she rallied from 0-40 to hold serve and go up 2-0.

Minnen finally held serve in the fifth game to make it 4-1 but Andreescu also held to make it 5-1. After narrowly missing a fifth service break in the seventh game, Andreescu served the match out to advance.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
