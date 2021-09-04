SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario reports largest increase in COVID-19 cases since late May

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 4, 2021 10:31 am
Click to play video: 'Condo gyms and theatres not included in Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine certificate program' Condo gyms and theatres not included in Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine certificate program
WATCH ABOVE: For the tens of thousands of people who live in condos and apartments, questions remain about why they were left off the provincial government's vaccine certificate program. Most of those buildings have gyms and theatres, which would be considered under the province's upcoming rules. But now it's up to individual buildings going forward. Matthew Bingley reports.

Ontario reported 944 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 568,822.

It marks the largest jump in COVID-19 cases for Ontario since May 30, when 1,033 were reported.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said of the new cases, 736 are in those who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 208 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

For comparison, last Saturday 835 cases were reported.

Read more: Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine certificate program will apply to condos that opt-in

Nine additional deaths were also announced on Sept. 4, bringing the provincial virus-related death toll to 9,545. However, five of the nine deaths occurred more than two months ago and were included due to a data clean-up.

A total of 552,976 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 728.

More than 26,200 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 17,338,498 tests and 12,720 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 3.5 per cent, which is up from Friday’s report when it was 3.2 per cent, and up from last Saturday’s report, when it was 2.6 per cent.

Read more: After resisting COVID-19 vaccine passports, Doug Ford says feds should have created national system

Provincial figures showed there are 172 people in intensive care due to COVID-19 (up by three), 97 of whom are on a ventilator (down by eight).

Elliott said of those in intensive care, 160 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status while 12 are fully vaccinated.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, 20,917,550 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 45,886. Of those, 21,250 were first doses and 24,636 were second doses.

In Ontario, nearly 83.5 per cent of people aged 12-plus have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 76.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.

