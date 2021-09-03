Unvaccinated KHSC staff to provide weekly negative COVID-19 test to work

Send this page to someone via email

Following Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccination guidelines, Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) will be mandating vaccination for all health-care workers and staff.

The provincial policy which comes into effect Sept. 7 means KHSC staff who have not provided proof of being fully vaccinated against the virus, will have to provide a negative COVID-19 test at least once every seven days.

“Like most other Ontario hospitals, Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) is exploring all available options to optimize vaccination rates. Vaccination is an effective public health measure to reduce the spread of the virus and prevent serious illness. Our current COVID-19 vaccination rate is around 90 per cent, and we continue to connect with the approximately six per cent of health-care workers who have not yet provided proof of vaccination,” said Elizabeth Bardon, incident commander for KHSC.

Story continues below advertisement

1:21 Ontario’s top doctor says health-care settings can mandate COVID-19 vaccine for workers if they haven’t achieved high enough rate Ontario’s top doctor says health-care settings can mandate COVID-19 vaccine for workers if they haven’t achieved high enough rate

KHSC says failure to provide evidence of the required negative COVID-19 antigen test could prohibit staff and physicians from entering any KHSC building and their ability to work.

“As the tertiary hospital organization for southeastern Ontario, it is our ethical and professional duty to take all necessary steps to protect the most vulnerable patients in the region, their families, and our staff from COVID-19,” said Bardon.

The COVID-19 vaccination policy was put in place by Ontario’s chief medical officer of health for those working with vulnerable patients in high-risk settings.