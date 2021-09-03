SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Unvaccinated KHSC staff to provide weekly negative COVID-19 test to work

By Ladna Mohamed Global News
Posted September 3, 2021 5:51 pm
Unvaccinated KHSC staff to provide weekly negative COVID-19 test to work - image View image in full screen
Global Kingston

Following Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccination guidelines, Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) will be mandating vaccination for all health-care workers and staff.

The provincial policy which comes into effect Sept. 7 means KHSC staff who have not provided proof of being fully vaccinated against the virus, will have to provide a negative COVID-19 test at least once every seven days.

Read more: Several Ontario hospitals jointly enact mandatory COVID vaccine policy; extends to new hires

“Like most other Ontario hospitals, Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) is exploring all available options to optimize vaccination rates. Vaccination is an effective public health measure to reduce the spread of the virus and prevent serious illness. Our current COVID-19 vaccination rate is around 90 per cent, and we continue to connect with the approximately six per cent of health-care workers who have not yet provided proof of vaccination,” said Elizabeth Bardon, incident commander for KHSC.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s top doctor says health-care settings can mandate COVID-19 vaccine for workers if they haven’t achieved high enough rate' Ontario’s top doctor says health-care settings can mandate COVID-19 vaccine for workers if they haven’t achieved high enough rate
Ontario’s top doctor says health-care settings can mandate COVID-19 vaccine for workers if they haven’t achieved high enough rate

KHSC says failure to provide evidence of the required negative COVID-19 antigen test could prohibit staff and physicians from entering any KHSC building and their ability to work.

Read more: ‘The ultimate selfishness’: Doctors grow frustrated as anti-vaxxers protest hospitals

“As the tertiary hospital organization for southeastern Ontario, it is our ethical and professional duty to take all necessary steps to protect the most vulnerable patients in the region, their families, and our staff from COVID-19,” said Bardon.

The COVID-19 vaccination policy was put in place by Ontario’s chief medical officer of health for those working with vulnerable patients in high-risk settings.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagygk tagVaccination tagHealthcare workers tagmandatory vaccines tagKHSC tagvaccine policy tagvaccination policy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers