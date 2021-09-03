Navy ‘red room’ review found sexualized culture — but ‘no conduct’ needing discipline

Send this page to someone via email

A review ordered into an internal probe of alleged sexual misconduct by senior officers found what the military described as a “sexualized culture” that the Royal Canadian Navy “must continue to confront”, but decided nothing about the incident warranted disciplining those involved.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan ordered the review in March after Global News reported that the military shut down the internal probe without talking to all of those involved, citing sources.

Sources had said the investigation into alleged inappropriate comments — where the senior officers allegedly joked that a female member wanted to show off her “red room” while on a Zoom call — also did not look into alleged comments that followed, which sources said involved BDSM and “kinky sex.”

Now, military leaders have concluded no discipline is needed.

“We can confirm that the review of the investigation was completed, and found no conduct that required discipline,” the Department of National Defence said in a statement.

“Rear-Adm. [Angus] Topshee confirmed that while the investigation (and the subsequent review) found that disciplinary actions were not warranted, the allegations demonstrated the sexualized culture that the RCN must continue to confront, and that trust must be re-established in those affected.”

Topshee holds command of Maritime Forces Pacific and Joint Task Force Pacific.

